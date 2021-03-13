Hall effects sensor optimized for low-field environments, normal ambient temps

Paragraf announces a new graphene Hall Effect sensor ideally suited to battery applications, such as the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The graphene GHS01AT Hall Effect sensor is optimized for use in relatively low field environments and normal ambient temperatures. Bringing the magnetic field measurement resolution towards that of more complex magnetic sensors, yet with the small size and ease of use of a Hall sensor, it can address monitoring tasks that conventional technologies simply cannot provide an effective solution for.

The new GHS01AT Hall Effect sensors are ideally suited to the battery market. Here they will be of great value in battery cell analysis when investigating the validity of different battery cell chemistry derivatives and form factors under development. By using these magnetic sensors, it will be possible to get a more detailed and localized (point-to-point) understanding of battery cell behavior.

Owing to the performance parameters that the GHS01AT delivers, detailed real-time current density (local cell internal resistance) mapping can be carried out – with any variations at different locations in the cell being detected during repeated charge/discharge cycles. If hotspots arise, the local mapping of internal cell resistance in these areas could provide insights into the physical processes occurring in the lead-up to their formation.

This might highlight early warning signs which could be monitored in service or scanned for during quality control. It may even provide the information required to help develop battery chemistries and design concepts that altogether safeguard against the risk of potential failure or thermal runaway.

Moreover, the sensors can be used to measure the current flow into and out of cells. The method is an indirect means for measuring real-time magnetic field (current) data, so one of the advantages is that the battery cell itself and the tabs/busbars feeding into the cells are not disrupted during testing.

By utilizing a graphene monolayer (just 0.34nm thick), the GHS01AT is not affected by the presence of in-plane stray electromagnetic fields that would severely impact the accuracy of alternative sensing mechanisms. The small footprint allows good spatial resolution.

In addition to the sensor, Paragraf offers its GHS Array Starter Kit. This compact board enables simultaneous measurements to be taken from up to 8 GHS01AT sensors. Each sensor is attached to a probe with a 1.5m serial interface cable and is accompanied by its own temperature sensor for simultaneous temperature monitoring and temperature correction of the magnetic measurement data. This plug-and-play hardware is simple to integrate into existing data acquisition systems. It will help manufacturers through the initial stages before they look to implement larger-scale test rigs featuring greater numbers of GHS01AT devices.