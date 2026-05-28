Hall latches switch at ±10 Gauss thresholds

Diodes has expanded its AH371xQ series of automotive-grade Hall effect latches for BLDC motor control, valve operation, rotary encoders and position detection in vehicle systems such as window lifts, seat adjusters, cooling fans and pumps. The AH3711Q provides magnetic operating and release points within ±10 Gauss and supports 3 V to 27 V operation, allowing use of smaller magnets, more flexible sensor placement and lower system power. The device includes reverse blocking, overcurrent limiting, Zener clamping, 40 V load-dump protection, reverse-polarity protection and short-circuit protection, along with HBM ESD up to 8 kV and CDM ESD up to 1 kV. Its chopper-stabilized design helps limit switching-point drift from -40°C to +150°C, while a 13 µs typical power-up time and open-drain output support reliable operation in automotive environments.