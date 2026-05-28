Hall sensor measures 360° angle to 60,000 rpm

TDK Corporation has added the HAL 3025 to its Micronas fast Hall sensor family for x-by-wire motor control applications. The single-die sensor measures 360° rotational angle, supports speeds up to 60,000 rpm and is designed as SEooC ASIL D ready, with magnetic stray-field compensation to ISO 11452-8, integrated diagnostics and differential or single-ended sine/cosine analog outputs. The device operates from -40°C to 170°C junction temperature in an SOIC8 package and includes programmable gain, offset, 0-angle and orthogonality settings through the output pin for end-of-line calibration.