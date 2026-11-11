Hall sensors measure AC and DC current

Diodes Incorporated has released the AHC1724Q and AHC1725Q automotive-compliant Hall effect current sensors for AC and DC current measurement in onboard chargers and charging stations. The devices use an isolated current path with a typical primary conductor resistance of 1.2 mΩ, support up to ±50 A current ranges and operate in the -40°C to +150°C range in a compact SO-8 package. Their 120 kHz analog output bandwidth and fast response time support current sensing for overcurrent protection and load management.