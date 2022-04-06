Hall switches feature ASIL B safety ratings

TDK Corporation has upgraded its Micronas Hall-effect switch family, HAL 15xy, for automotive and industrial applications – All now defined as SEooC (Safety Element out of Context) ASIL B-ready, according to ISO 26262. Modules equipped with HAL 15xy can more easily fulfill higher safety criteria in automotive applications such as brake fluid level sensing, seat belt detection, and brake light switch.* HAL 15xy family’s production is already ongoing; samples are available at any time.

The AEC-Q100 qualified HAL 15xy provides many diagnostic features, enabling deployment in ASIL A and ASIL B classified automotive applications. For more stringent security requirements, the HAL 15xy features an additional, unique power-on self-test. Customers can enable a full functional test of the sensors’ signal processing path and output before starting standard operation, in order to increase diagnostic coverage.

With a sensor designed for fault-free operation in most demanding environments, HAL 15xy provides a wide supply voltage range from 24 V down to 2.7 V for reliable measurements during voltage drops and extended robustness against voltage peaks as load dump pulses up to 40 V under ambient temperature conditions from −40 °C up to 150 °C. Furthermore, the HAL 15xy family meets high ESD levels up to ±8 kV (HBM).

Customers can choose from various temperature compensated constant switching points in a 3-wire version with short-circuit protected open-drain output and a 2-wire version with a current source interface. In addition to the small SOT23 SMD package compliant with JEDEC standards, HAL 15xy is available in the TO92-UA package with various lead forms.

Relevant documentation, like safety manuals and safety reports, are available upon request.