Hand-held spectrum analyzers come in 1.3 and 2.7-GHz versions

The Aim-TTi PSA Series 3 RF Spectrum Analyzers are available in 1.3 GHz and 2.7 GHz versions and have long battery lives with improvements over the previous Series 2 instruments, even rivalling more expensive handheld RF products. Improvements include a lower noise floor for increased sensitivity, a new frequency counter, additional RMS, Sample, and Average detector modes, and RBW selectable down to 300 Hz. PSA Series 3 Analyzers incorporate a 4.3-in (11 cm) backlit TFT color touch-screen display, with a high-capacity rechargeable Li-ion battery to give more than three hours of continuous operation per charge. The PSA Series 3 PSA1303 has a frequency range of 1 MHz to 133 GHz, while the PSA2703 operates up to 2.7 GHz, both offering a noise floor as low as -115 dBm and a dynamic range of 84 dB.

Built with the experience and customer input from the successful PSA Series 2 Spectrum Analyzers, the PSA Series 3’s advanced features include sweep modes (continuous, single, peak hold and sweep average), AM/FM audio demodulation with built-in speaker, and data logging for traces, data points, or screen images (with storage for 10,000 entries per file triggered from a key press, internal timer, external trigger, or the limits comparator). Traces or complete screen images can be saved to file and compensation tables for antennae or other external transducers can be created and loaded. USB host and device connectors allow the use of USB Flash drives or direct connection to a PC. Control of PSA Series 3 Analyzers is by finger-operated touch-screen soft keys in a hierarchical menu system that gives rapid access to menu functions. Additional hard keys are provided for marker movement and short cuts to all major functions.

The ruggedized case incorporates a rubber protection buffer, a bench stand, and screen protection. For bench-top use, the instrument can be operated continuously from its AC charger. For portable use, the long battery life can be further extended by selecting auto-off which turns the instrument off (retaining all data) after a selectable delay of 5 to 60 minutes from last key press.

The PSA Series 3 offers RF engineers as well as wireless product and sound technicians a cost-effective and highly portable tool, placing a spectrum analyzer in areas that are difficult to access with bench top instruments. Bench-bound engineers will appreciate the low cost of PSA Series 3 RF Spectrum Analyzers, enabling them to justify the purchase of an RF spectrum analyzer for a wide range of tasks. Wireless audio technicians will benefit from instant displays of free audio WiFi channels or problematic interference.

The compact, handheld PSA Series 3 RF Spectrum Analyzers weigh only 580 gm (20 oz) and are just 9.2 cm (3.6 in) wide, making them suitable for any portable RF service kit. Made by Aim-TTi, one of Europe’s leading test equipment manufacturers, the PSA Series 3 Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, N.Y. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.