Handbook summarizes rubidium oscillator test results

Originally released 8 years ago, the IQRB-1 is now a key component of many synchronization systems across the world. After elaborate testing, IQD has compiled an extensive and comprehensive handbook summarizing tests undertaken, including results and implications thereof, and this is now available to all customers. At its test and design facilities at the company headquarters in Crewkerne, UK, IQD, a subsidiary of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, is able to perform numerous standards as well as customized tests.

The increasing cross-linkage of people, machines, applications, and devices they need for accurate timing is an essential factor for success. A smart world can only run smoothly with all participants being on time. IQD’s IQRB-1 contributes to the worldwide timing infrastructure with its accuracy, tight short-term as well as superb long-term stability. It’s perfectly suited as a frequency and timing reference for example for communication base stations, broadcasting, or industrial equipment.

The IQRB-1 is the fundament of IQD’s growing rubidium oscillator portfolio which was only recently enhanced by the ICPT-1 and the IQRB-4.