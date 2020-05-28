Haptic drivers provide immersive touch experiences in PCs, wearables, automotive and gaming/VR

With the goal of elevating the user experience for a wide range of consumer devices, Cirrus Logic is developing an advanced product portfolio of haptic and sensing integrated circuits (ICs). Cirrus Logic’s haptic products and sophisticated haptic feedback technology enable sleeker, more robust end products with fewer mechanical controls for new responsive and immersive user experiences.

The products are designed provide an immersive touch experience for applications in automotive, augmented and virtual reality, gaming, personal computers, and wearables. The new Cirrus Logic CS40L25 family of boosted haptic drivers enables OEMs to create customized user experiences beyond the single-action response of today’s mechanical buttons.

The new haptic solutions from Cirrus Logic can help create context-aware “virtual” buttons for almost any surface. By eliminating mechanical buttons, product designers can create cleaner, sleeker industrial design aesthetics with no button “bumps.” Many smartphone designers are leading this behind-the-screen design evolution to increase haptic feedback solutions by replacing peripheral button functions. Automobiles, PCs, wearables and game controllers are also moving beyond traditional button interfaces to incorporate non-mechanical haptic feedback.

Cirrus Logic’s CS40L25 products integrate a high-performance haptic driver, a digital signal processor and a boost converter. The devices are resonance-aware, drive high-performance linear resonant actuators (LRAs) and voice coil motors (VCMs), and enhance user experiences by supporting unique/pre-stored haptic waveforms. Ultra-low latency provides real-time control of the haptic motor. This provides users with a more immediate sensation or response. Closed-loop algorithms maximize LRA effectiveness and enable strong and consistent haptics with a crisper, less “buzzy” effect.

Cirrus Logic CS40L25 family of products includes: