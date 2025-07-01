Hardware platform integrates ultra-low noise microwave lock-in amplifier with 15 standard instruments

Liquid Instruments announced the introduction of Generative Instrumentation, a revolutionary approach to test and measurement. Generative Instrumentation enables engineers to create custom instruments and configure complex systems to fit their exact needs using AI and natural language prompts.

This represents a significant leap beyond traditional instrument design, vastly improving users’ productivity and ability to customize and optimize their test setup. Agentic AI opens up the capability to adapt to specialized applications, automate complex test scenarios, and respond to dynamically changing requirements.

This new capability, supported in an upcoming release of MokuOS, is enabled by the launch of Moku: Delta, the fourth-generation hardware platform from Liquid Instruments. Moku: Delta delivers best-in-class instrument performance, including: The highest resolution, 2 GHz oscilloscope; The only spectrum analyzer that provides full 2 GHz bandwidth down to 0 Hz for 1/f noise measurements; The highest-channel count, ultra-low noise, microwave lock-in amplifier; Up to 8 instrument slots and 15 standard instruments; More than 2 billion possible custom instrument configurations.

With a growing suite of Moku platforms, including Moku: Go, Moku:Lab, Moku:Pro, and now Moku: Delta, Liquid Instruments continues to empower engineers and scientists to drive innovation in industries including quantum, semiconductor, aerospace, and defence.

Moku: Delta, which was unveiled at the iconic BMW Welt in Munich, is available to order now.