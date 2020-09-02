Hardware/software combo leverages audio bus technology to deliver hi-fi multichannel digital audio

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced today a full audio system that features the SHARC Audio Module (SAM) for the creation of digital audio devices, including audio FX processors, multi-channel audio systems, MIDI synthesizers, and other DSP-based audio systems. SAM includes the dual-SHARC+ core ADSP-SC589 audio processor SoC (with an integrated Arm Cortex-A5 core) and leverages Analog Devices’ A2B audio bus technology. In addition to the main SHARC audio module board, ADI offers daughter boards to provide added functionality to the main board and expand the audio system. The Audio Project Fin board mates directly to the main board, providing MIDI input/output as well as pushbuttons and potentiometers to modify audio effects. The A2B Amplifier Module features two high-efficiency Class-D amplifiers to output digital audio data received over the twisted-wire pair A2B bus from PDM microphones and/or serial TDM sources on the main board (or another connected A2B node)

This complete audio system delivers high-fidelity multichannel digital audio with low and deterministic latency to a fully synchronized distributed audio system. The system is ideal for fast prototyping, evaluation projects, demonstrations, and educational applications. It enables users to realize a shorter time to market with a “ready to go” prototype system that provides a comprehensive hardware and software solution.

ADZS-SC589-MINI Key Features:

ADSP-SC589 floating-point SHARC processor

AD2428 low-latency A 2 B audio bus transceiver

B audio bus transceiver Includes free CrossCore Embedded Studio license and ICE-1000 emulator for debugging ($1145.00 value)

ADZS-AUDIOPROJECT Key Features:

MIDI 5-pin DIN IN/OUT/THROUGH

Four programmable, externally routable pushbuttons

Three POTs connected to housekeeping ADC of the SHARC Audio Module

ADZS-AUDIOA2BAMP Key Features: