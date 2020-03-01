HBM2E PHY IP operates at 3.2 Gbps

Synopsys announced it has delivered silicon-proven HBM2E PHY IP operating at 3.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), addressing high throughput requirements of advanced graphics, high-performance computing and networking SoCs. Verified on TSMC’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging technology, Synopsys’ DesignWare HBM2E PH Y IP offers a micro-bump array that adheres to the JEDEC HBM2E SDRAM standard for the shortest possible 2.5D package routes and highest signal integrity.

With an aggregated bandwidth of 409 gigabytes per second, the HBM2E PHY delivers the required massive compute performance of system-on-chips (SoCs) in advanced FinFET processes. The HBM2E IP is part of Synopsys’ comprehensive memory interface IP solution that includes DDR5/4/3/2 and LPDDR5/4/3/2 IP, which have been validated in hundreds of designs and shipped in millions of SoCs.

The Synopsys DesignWare HBM2/2E IP is available now.