HEAD Quabbin 600-V control cable from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Quabbin 600V control cable to an extensive selection of cable offerings. These cables are ideal for use in control panels, conduits, and where superior electrical properties are required.

The smaller diameter design for this cable reduces cost and the space required inside panels and conduits.

This cable is available in shielded and unshielded versions, ranging from 20AWG to 14AWG, with 2 to 25 conductors.

Quabbin 600V cable can be ordered cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 20ft minimum starting at $0.33 per foot and is made in the USA.