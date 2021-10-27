Heat sinks accommodate wide range of FPGAs, ASICs

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. now provides fanSINKS heat sinks for component sizes ranging from 27mm to 70mm square. The wider size range accommodates hot semiconductor components, including FPGAs, ASICS, and other package types used in telecomm, optics, test/measurement, military, and other applications.

ATS fanSINKS features cross-cut, straight aluminum fins. They support omnidirectional airflow for optimum cooling performance from attached fans and ambient air. The sinks are provided with a pre-assembled thermal interface material (TIM) to optimize heat transfer.

fanSINKS attach securely to components using ATS’ proven maxiGRIP high-reliability mechanical attachment system. maxiGRIP includes a high-performance plastic frame clip and a stainless steel spring clip. For larger components, fanSINKS mount tightly to PCBs using provided PEM pushpins that secure into 3.0 mm through holes.

Each fanSINK requires its own fan, which should be selected based on the cooling application. Fans by Delta, Sunon, San Ace, and other manufacturers are vetted by ATS engineers for ready deployment in cooling applications. For secure fan attachment, ATS provides stainless steel mounting screws in a range of lengths for different fan heights. The screws secure the fan into pre-drilled holes in the base of the fanSINK.

ATS fanSINK active heat sinks are available from Advanced Thermal Solutions’ global distributor network.