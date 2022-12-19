Heavy-duty sealed connector series suits growing density and power demands

As density and power demands increase within the industrial and commercial transportation industry, TE Connectivity has expanded its Heavy-Duty Sealed Connector series to include more than half a dozen new products. With these new additions, there are now six different connector sizes, 23 different standard configurations and seven fixing slides for different panel thickness in the connector series family.

“Our Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series is one of the largest offerings of sealed connectors and is continuing to grow,” said Girish Devendra Medh, product manager at TE. “The new additions to the line meet the increased density and power demands for grounding, power distribution and sensor interface applications that are needed within the ICT industry.”

The products that have been added to TE’s Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series are:

Potential Distributor Connector

Current Splitter Connector

4 Position MCON 1.2 Connector

Mini 2 Position Connector

Straight Header

3 Position with Middle Cavity Blocked Connector

13 Position Connector

Key benefits of these products include an expanded product family portfolio with two-position Group A to 18-position Group E, increased density with smaller-sized MCON 1.2 contact system in a single row cavity block​, faster and easier interconnection between chassis and battery harness​, and increased space saving capabilities with a flat housing design​.

The connectors also feature an integrated secondary lock with a poka-yoke feature that can be used for inline applications or for flange mounting in wire-to-wire or wire-to-device configurations. Rated to IP67 and IP69K (when used with a back shell), the Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series is now available with up to six keying options. Solutions for CAN bus architecture are also available. Accessory items, such as fixing slides for mounting the connectors, protection caps that protect the connectors when not mated, and back shells that offer additional protection further enhance the flexibility of the connectors.