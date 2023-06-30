Heavy-duty sensors designed for extreme environment applications

Novotechnik, U.S. announces the RFX 6900 Series of touchless rotary sensors. These magnetic sensors are designed for use in mobile, safety-related, and extreme environment applications. Now with custom ranges available.

The housing of the RFX 6900 Series is anodized aluminum and sealed to IP 67 or IP 69K, depending on the version. The series conforms to ISO 13849 for safety-related applications. MTTF is 46 to 92 years, depending on version/channels. RFX 6900 Series sensors have housing dimensions of 69 mm diameter and 20.4 mm. height.

The electrical angular range is 0 to 360° with single and fully redundant versions. RFX 6900 Series has a maximum independent linearity of ≤ ±0.5 % of full scale. Measuring ranges include 0 to 60, 120, 180, 240, 300, 360°, and custom. Output options are 4 to 20 mA and CANopen. The resolution is 14-bit for the CANopen version. Repeatability is 0.2° for the analog version and ≤ 0.36° for the CANopen version.

Operational speed is unlimited mechanically and the update rate is 1 and 5 kHz for CANopen and analog versions, respectively. Shock is up to 50 g and vibration is up to 20 g. RFX 6900 is programmable for these parameters: Position, speed, cams, working areas, rotating direction, scale, offset, node-ID, and baud rate.