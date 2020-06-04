Heiland Electronics now offering Amphenol RF’s ARC connectors

Heilind Electronics has expanded its line of harsh environment interconnects with Amphenol Ruggedized Connectors (ARC). Featuring a 50 ohm impedance and DC to 6 GHz frequency, the new connectors are designed and manufactured by Amphenol RF, a leader in coaxial solutions.

The ARC family of connectors offers a reliable threaded interface for outdoor installation, as well single-body construction for consistent electrical performance. This lends to superior durability in extreme conditions like vibration, shock and corrosion. The connectors are also IP67-rated, which renders them dust-tight and completely submersible in water.

Customers can choose from TNC, N-Type and SMA configurations in straight, right-angle, standard and reverse polarity versions.

Because of their robust design and versatility, Amphenol RF’s ARC line is ideal for a variety of applications in transportation, mining and construction, smart energy, industrial control and the military.

Heilind Electronics Inc.

www.heilind.com