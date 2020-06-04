Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Heiland Electronics now offering Amphenol RF’s ARC connectors

By

Heilind Electronics has expanded its line of harsh environment interconnects with Amphenol Ruggedized Connectors (ARC). Featuring a 50 ohm impedance and DC to 6 GHz frequency, the new connectors are designed and manufactured by Amphenol RF, a leader in coaxial solutions.

Amephenol-RF's-arc-connectorsThe ARC family of connectors offers a reliable threaded interface for outdoor installation, as well single-body construction for consistent electrical performance. This lends to superior durability in extreme conditions like vibration, shock and corrosion. The connectors are also IP67-rated, which renders them dust-tight and completely submersible in water.

Customers can choose from TNC, N-Type and SMA configurations in straight, right-angle, standard and reverse polarity versions.

Because of their robust design and versatility, Amphenol RF’s ARC line is ideal for a variety of applications in transportation, mining and construction, smart energy, industrial control and the military.

Heilind Electronics Inc.
www.heilind.com

EE World Online
Follow us on TwitterAdd us on FacebookFollow us on YouTube Add us on Instagram