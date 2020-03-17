Heiland Electronics now stocking JAE DC04 HDMI 2.1 connectors

Heilind Electronics has added JAE Electronics DC04 Series HDMI connectors to its growing inventory of audio and visual interconnects.

As one of the first connectors approved for HDMI 2.1 use, the DC04 series meets the increasing demand for higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates. The new connectors, which are Category 3, Type A-compatible, ensure stable, high-speed transmission in applications like televisions, monitors, projectors, digital cameras and video boards.

One of the key advantages of the DC04 Series connector is the reduction of crosstalk; this is achieved through optimizing the position of each channel’s terminals. The product also uses molded-in contacts to improve impedance characteristics, as well as an original shell tip design to enhance the strength when connected to cables.

Heilind Electronics Inc.

www.heilind.com