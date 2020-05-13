Heilind Electronics and Laird Performance Materials sign global distribution agreement

Heinlind Electronics announced today the signing of a global distribution agreement with Laird Performance Materials, a portfolio company of privately held Advent International.

Laird serves leading names in electronics with innovative thermal interface materials; electromagnetic interference shielding materials and magnetic ceramic solutions; RF and microwave absorbers; precision and structural metals; and industry-leading multifunctional products.

The global agreement is designed to better serve a wide range of end users – specifically, through leveraging Heilind’s formidable sales capabilities and broad engineering expertise with Laird’s global footprint of manufacturing sites and engineering teams.

“We are excited to expand and strengthen our relationship with Laird,” said Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “Utilizing our global distribution and sales network, this partnership is a natural fit that not only helps position Heilind closer to its customers, but also allows us to more effectively meet their requirements.”

Kurt Devlin, Laird’s North American Director of Distribution, echoes this sentiment. “Heilind fills important needs for our company, and has demonstrated the type of distribution expertise we seek — along with the level of selling skills we require to expand brand preference. We anticipate a quick ramp-up, which will greatly benefit Heilind’s customers along with much early progress.”