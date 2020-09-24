Heilind Electronics expands MagJack ICMs with Marvell-compatible versions

Heilind Electronics has expanded its selection of MagJack Integrated Connector Modules (ICMs) with the manufacturer’s Marvell-compatible solution.

The new module is designed for customers using the latest Marvell 10GBASE-T Ethernet PHYs, including the 88E2xxx and 88E3xxx series silicon. It offers a performance upgrade to achieve maximum speed over twisted pair copper cables – up to ten times that of standard Gigabit Ethernet technology. The module is also backward-compatible with existing Ethernet networks, allowing for drop-in replacements of 1GBASE-T products with no PCB changes required.

The Marvell-compatible MagJack meets today’s need for higher bandwidth and faster data rates. It is ideal for use in next-generation 5G cellular applications, 5G small cell radio devices, high-speed PCIe network interface cards, low-density/non-PoE 10GBASE-T Ethernet switches, high-end servers, storage area networks, and cloud computing.