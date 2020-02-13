Heilind Electronics expands temperature sensor offering with Sensata

Heilind Electronics has introduced the 5024 EGR temperature sensor from Sensata Technologies. A versatile sensing solution for a variety of industries, the sensor has been engineered and redesigned to meet the harshest environmental conditions industrial applications have to offer.

The 5024 EGR temperature sensor is a compact and economical NTC-based temperature sensor with a performance range of up to 300 degrees Celsius. Originally designed for automotive applications, it has been designed and tested to perform in the most extreme industrial environments. A fast response time, O-ring sealed hex port and integrated electrical connector make this sensor an outstanding turnkey solution for accurate, robust temperature sensing.

The 5024 EGR sensor is ideal for many applications requiring temperature monitoring at high levels — including automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems; diesel, gas and natural gas generators; wet exhaust gas and marine applications; commercial lawnmowers; and boiler exhaust gas monitoring.