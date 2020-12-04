Electrical Engineering News and Products

Heilind Electronics introduces ecomate RSSM connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems

Heilind Electronics has added Amphenol Sine Systems’ ecomate RSSM (Rugged Superior Seal Metal) series connectors to its selection of heavy-duty interconnects.

Heiland Amphenol ecomate rssmThe circular, metal connectors provide a rugged, sealed connection for factory automation, industrial heavy equipment, transportation and harsh indoor or outdoor applications. Additionally, they are IP69K-rated in the mated condition and offer UV and corrosion resistance.

Modeled after MIL-DTL-26482 connectors, the ecomate RSSM features a robust zinc-alloy body and a nickel-aluminum bayonet coupling system for a secure connection. This durable connector supports ratings of up to 45 A and 600 V for standard contacts and up to 300 A and 630 V for RADSOK contacts.

The ecomate RSSM also offers a great deal of flexibility: It is available in 8 shell sizes with a choice of machined, stamped and formed, RADSOK or PCB contacts in 32 insert arrangements.

 