Heilind Electronics introduces ecomate RSSM connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems

Heilind Electronics has added Amphenol Sine Systems’ ecomate RSSM (Rugged Superior Seal Metal) series connectors to its selection of heavy-duty interconnects.

The circular, metal connectors provide a rugged, sealed connection for factory automation, industrial heavy equipment, transportation and harsh indoor or outdoor applications. Additionally, they are IP69K-rated in the mated condition and offer UV and corrosion resistance.

Modeled after MIL-DTL-26482 connectors, the ecomate RSSM features a robust zinc-alloy body and a nickel-aluminum bayonet coupling system for a secure connection. This durable connector supports ratings of up to 45 A and 600 V for standard contacts and up to 300 A and 630 V for RADSOK contacts.

The ecomate RSSM also offers a great deal of flexibility: It is available in 8 shell sizes with a choice of machined, stamped and formed, RADSOK or PCB contacts in 32 insert arrangements.