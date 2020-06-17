Heilind Electronics now stocking Amphenol advanced humidity and temperature sensors

Heilind Electronics is now stocking the manufacturer’s ChipCap 2-SIP humidity and temperature sensor. ChipCap 2-SIP offers all the features and benefits of the ChipCap 2 in a Single In-Line Package (SIP) with ready installed V-Core capacitor for easy and convenient application.

The product offers the most advanced and cost-effective humidity and temperature sensing solution, ideal for virtually any type of application. It uses an I2C interface and features alarm functions for control at minimum or maximum humidity. It is also RoHS-compliant and lead-free. Individually calibrated and tested, ChipCap2 performs at plus/minus two percent from 20 to 80 percent RH (plus/minus three percent over entire humidity range), and is ready to use without further calibration or temperature compensation.

Not only does this solution feature low current consumption, precision and accuracy, but it also allows for better air circulation and response time. ChipCap 2-SIP sensors are the ideal sensing solution for applications requiring high reliability, high accuracy and cost-effectiveness.

They are especially suited for harsh environments and a variety of medical, energy-saving HVAC control, process control and instrumentation, and automotive and transportation applications.