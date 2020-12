Heilind Electronics now stocking Molex Mini-Fit Sigma sealed connectors

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of interconnect solutions with the company’s Mini-Fit Sigma series.

An extension of the Mini-Fit product line, the Molex Mini-Fit Sigma sealed power connectors are sealed wire-to-wire connectors that employ traditional Mini-Fit TPA2/Sigma terminals and wire gauges. The seals provide additional protection from moisture, foam, and dust-debris ingress. These connectors operate over a –40° to 105°C temperature range and are available in 4.2 mm size, offering 600 V maximum voltage and 13 A maximum current.

The Molex Mini-Fit Sigma series is ideal for use in a variety of HVAC, home appliance, consumer, and industrial automation applications. The Mini-Fit Sigma sealed connectors also meet global distribution needs such as European Glow Wire requirements and mates to standard Mini-Fit receptacles.

