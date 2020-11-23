Heilind Electronics now stocking non-contact, temparture-measurement-based thermal sensors

Heilind Electronics has expanded its sensor offering with the Omron D6T MEMS thermal sensor. The sensor is designed for non-contact temperature measurement and human detection.

Designed for target areas between -40º and 200º C, the miniature D6T thermal sensor uses Omron’s proprietary MEMS sensing technology to precisely measure the surface temperature of an entire area without contact. Unlike typical pyroelectric human presence sensors that rely on motion, the D6T is able to detect the presence of stationary humans through body heat — therefore making the device ideal for human occupancy monitoring. Additionally, through connection to smart devices such as central air monitoring and lighting controls, the sensor can automatically switch off unnecessary lighting and air conditioning when people are not present.

Each version of the D6T sensor model includes a MEMS thermopile, a sensor application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and a signal processing microprocessor in a compact package.

Available in narrow and wide field versions, the D6T sensor is available for multiple applications and environments. The narrow field version is suitable

in applications where the object to be detected is a short distance away, while the wider field version can provide a much greater view of a given scene. Omron also offers different variations in resolution, including single pixel, 1 x 8 and 4 x 4 views – along with a high-definition 32 x 32-pixel version for the most detailed view.

The D6T thermal sensor provides temperature measurement and occupancy detection in a wide variety of applications, including industrial control, medical, smart home, building automation, healthcare and security systems and even fever detection.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Omron’s D6T thermal sensor.