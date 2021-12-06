Heilind Electronics offering Molex’s Woodhead ArcArrest connector system

Heilind Electronics has expanded its selection of connector solutions with Molex’s Woodhead ArcArrest 30A switch-rated connector system.

Incorporating many options and components into a smooth, contoured design, Woodhead ArcArrest switch-rated connector system from Molex delivers the simplest and fastest way to de-energize industrial equipment and perform lockout/tagout operations. Unlike standard industrial disconnect switches, the ArcArrest system provides fast and positive confirmation of compliance. Pressing the pawl on the receptacle ejects the plug to its rest position, while rotating the plug allows for removal and closes a dead-front shutter on the receptacle. This feature provides visual proof that power has been removed.

A smooth, contoured housing design makes the ArcArrest system suitable for conveyors, process equipment and packaging machines in food processing applications requiring frequent washdowns. The NEMA 4X and IP69K-rated system eliminates ingress of dust and water when the system is connected or disconnected. Critical components of the UL 2682-rated ArcArrest system are reinforced to deliver excellent strength and complete UL material compliance.

