Heilind Electronics offering TE’s connector system featuring an IP67 rating

Heilind Electronics introduces TE’s SlimSeal miniature connector series. This waterproof, dust-proof solution offers both wire-to-board and wire-to-wire configurations.

The SlimSeal system has a robust press-to-release spring latch to ensure that the connector mating is secure. In addition, the compact design saves PCB space while the pre-assembled seals reduce assembly time.

The connectors are available in four colors to allow easy identification and flexibility in design. Customers can also choose from two or three positions accommodating 22-18 AWG (0.33-0.75 mm2) wire sizes.

TE’s SlimSeal miniature connector series is best suited for harsh environment/high humidity applications such as outdoor lighting, digital signage and parking garages.