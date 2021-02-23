Heilind Electronics offers TE’s antenna portfolio for 6 GHz band

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), expands its WLAN product offering with the addition of TE’s new antenna product portfolio for Wi-Fi 6E. These antennas can support triple bands, including 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and the new 6 GHz band.

With the increasing use of connected devices, there has been growing demand on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands, causing congestion. The new 6 GHz band provides additional bandwidth and wider channels commonly needed to make connectivity more reliable. TE’s new antennas for Wi-Fi 6E add 1200 MHz of frequency spectrum at the new 6 GHz band, accommodating 14 additional 80 MHz channels or 7 additional 160 MHz channels. This results in greater network flexibility, faster speeds, and reduced latency in end devices and applications.

The 6 GHz band also brings a wider range of available channels with an extensive and contiguous clean spectrum for WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) communication. TE’s portfolio offers system design flexibility and quicker time-to-market with multiple product options, including on-board and cabled versions available in PCB and FPC materials. Customers can also customize cable length, connector types, and MIMO (Multi-Input Multi-Output) arrays.

These robust antennas are ideal for access points/gateways/routers, building safety and security, smart cities and homes, smart medical and health devices, WLAN and IoT devices, and Wi-Fi hotspots.