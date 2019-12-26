Heilind Electronics now stocking Sensata CD120 incremental draw wire encoder

Heilind Electronics is now offering Sensata’s new CD120 incremental draw wire encoder. This device is ideal for measuring linear feet in industrial and harsh environment markets like manufacturing, non-auto transportation and construction.

Featuring 250 pulses per inch resolution, the CD120 draw wire encoder combines an incremental encoder with a spring-loaded retractable cable on a drum. The drum is coupled to the encoder shaft, so as the wire moves out and in, the encoder rotates to produce signal proportional movement. This ultimately facilitates the translation of precise rotary feedback into linear measurement.

The CD120 is constructed with a mounting bracket and encoder position that can be rotated 90 degrees to accommodate a variety of installation requirements. A full 120 inches (10 feet) of measurement capability is available, and the wire drum is conveniently scaled so that one evolution equals one foot of measurement. The encoder also features an IP65 rating, moisture and dust resistance and standard weep holes that allow for excess moisture drainage.

Sensata’s CD120 encoder is ideal for use in harsh environments, lift truck mast position, automated sawing, transportation, HVOR construction, landscaping, demolition and flood control gates.