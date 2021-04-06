Heilind Electronics signs agreement with Rosenberger, broadening RF and fiber optic connector portfolio

Heinlind has partnered with Rosenberger North America, a leader in RF and fiber optic connectivity solutions. The agreement positions Heilind as an authorized global distributor of Rosenberger products. It also authorizes Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind, to distribute the manufacturer’s products in the Americas.

Heilind and ICC will offer Rosenberger’s full product portfolio, including RF and coaxial connectors, fiber optic connectors, high-voltage power connectors and alternative energy connectors. Customers will also have the option to customize these solutions to their requirements.

“From cellular technology to space flight, Rosenberger provides our customers with the technology they need to build the most demanding applications,” said Alan Clapp, Sr. Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “We look forward to expanding our global RF and fiber optic portfolio with some of the best offerings in the industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Heilind on a distribution agreement,” said Ryan Spencer, CEO at Rosenberger North America. “Their industry-leading technical sales support will complement our product portfolio and expand Rosenberger’s sales presence in several growing markets.”

Rosenberger’s high-tech products are used in a variety of markets, including mobile and telecommunications, industrial measurement technology, automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics, data technology, and aerospace.