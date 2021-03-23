Heilind Electronics stocking Amphenol ICC ix Industrial connectors

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Amphenol ICC, is now stocking the manufacturer’s new ix Industrial series of connectors.

IEC 61076-3-124-compliant and designed to meet the needs of next-generation high-speed ruggedized Industrial Ethernet requirements, the Amphenol ICC ix Industrial is ideal in equipment for factory and process automation, machine-to-machine communication, robotics, sensors, human interface devices, and any device requiring Ethernet IIoT connectivity in a highly automated Industrial environment.

The Amphenol ICC ix Industrial series is a 10-position connector capable of Cat6A performance in a package 70 percent smaller than the size of a typical RJ45 connector. With a 10 mm connector pitch, robust two-point metal latching and 360-degree shielding for EMI immunity, it is poised to meet the needs of new higher density industrial Ethernet communication applications.

Designed to be intermateable with products from other authorized vendors, Amphenol ICC’s ix Industrial series helps to meet the growing demands of Industry 4.0 and cloud-to-factory floor Ethernet connectivity.

Amphenol ICC offers right angle and vertical PCB mount receptacles with multiple keying options, as well as mating field terminable plugs for easy on-site installation. Available versions include IP20-rated products for MICE1 environments and IP67 versions for MICE2 and MICE3 harsh environments.

