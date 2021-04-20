Heilind Electronics stocking Molex Micro-One wire-to-board connector system

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of interconnect solutions with the company’s Micro-One wire-to-board connector system.

The compact system features an integrated independent secondary lock (ISL) that ensures a secure electrical connection and eliminates terminal back-outs, even in high-vibration applications. The receptacle’s ISL can only be engaged if terminals are inserted properly — thereby eliminating the need for an additional contact quality check and providing higher mating retention to prevent accidental back-outs.

Designed to use Molex’s MicroClasp terminals, the Micro-One connector system is rated for up to 4 A and 250 V. This versatile solution accommodates wire sizes from 22 to 28 AWG and features a 2.00 mm pitch and low-profile design for reduced size and weight. Micro-One connectors are offered in configurations of two to eight circuits, with headers available in vertical or right-angle layouts.

The Molex Micro-One is ideal for consumer and industrial applications, including HVAC, appliances, factory automation, robotics and drones.

