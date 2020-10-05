Heilind expands medical and industrial offering with Amphenol ICC’s MRD series

Heilind Electronics is now stocking Amphenol ICC MRD series circular connectors.

These rugged circular locking connectors provide reliable power or signal connections in harsh industrial, instrumentation and medical applications. The sealed circular connectors offer IP67 protection against water and dust ingress and are rated for up to 10 A and 500 V to support high-power applications. The MRD series is also available in 2, 3 and 4 position form factors to support design flexibility.

Additional options include an all-plastic construction or locking metal housing; a one-third-turn bayonet locking mechanism or quick-release metal latches; panel mount or cable termination; and optional finger-proof protection. Compliant with RoHS and REACH/SVHC directives, the series is rated for 500-cycle durability in operating temperatures ranging from –55° to 105° C.

The MRD series is a popular choice for power generation equipment, smart grids, LED lighting, MRI and CT scanners and ultrasound equipment.

Heilind Electronics Inc.

www.heilind.com