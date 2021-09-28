Here’s a rundown on free layout/PCB software

There are dozens of free PCB-layout and schematic packages available on the Web. Often they are stripped-down versions of more complex packages available for licensing. Often, the process of upgrading from freeware to more sophisticated versions is pretty easy.

If your circuit needs are generally confined to relatively straightforward two-layer boards, here are a few free packages worth considering.

A program called Eagle from Autodesk (previously by CadSoft Computer) serves as an example of what’s typical among free schematic/PCB packages. As with many free packages, there is also a licensed version of Eagle, and it is rather complex and involves time and dedication to become proficient. But like all such things, it can be mastered if you are methodical and motivated, and it is well worth the effort.

Eagle (Easily Applicable Graphical Layout Editor) lets users on Mac, Linux and Windows operating systems create electronic schematic diagrams, taking advantage of a large expandable and customizable library of components. You can stop there if the intent is to do schematics for print or to communicate your ideas to coworkers or students. Additional functions include translation of the schematic into a PCB layout with autorouting. PCBs may be saved as Gerber, Post Script, Excellon and Sieb & Meyer drill files, acceptable by many PCB fabrication companies.

Once called the Eagle Light Edition, the Eagle free download version is free. The limitations are not overly restrictive. For one thing, the maximum PCB size is 4×3.2 in. Larger sizes are sometimes needed, but for many applications this is ample. Also, no more than two layers are permitted.

In regard to schematics, a limitation on free use of the Eagle free download Edition is that one can create at most one sheet in a given project. This precludes the common practice of dividing a large design into separate schematics with links between sheets. The entire design has to be shown in a single schematic. The size of individual sheets is not limited, so this restriction is not an impediment. Commercial and for-profit use of the freeware is prohibited, so if this is a factor, a $70 commercial license is needed.

The Eagle program is organized within a useful control panel, and this is always the place to begin. You can access libraries of components, design rules specifying track spacing, and more advanced aspects of the program.

From the Eagle Control Panel, Libraries can be accessed and with the optional addition of third-party and user-generated images, a vast number of electronic component symbols become available. Under Projects, there are two all-important files, Schematic (extension is .sch) and Board Layout (extension is .brd). In working on a project, both of these need to be open simultaneously. As work progresses, each step is simultaneously saved in the two files. If they are not both open, they will become hopelessly out of synch, and then you will have to start over.

Third-party software, such as the Sparkfun and Adafruit libraries, can be readily installed.

The MultiSIM BLUE package was once available from the electronic distributor Mouser but has been discontinued. It was a free version of the MultiSIM software developed by National Instruments Inc. As of this writing, the least expensive version of MultiSIM is an educational edition that goes for a bit over $600.

Another free PCB program that often makes the top-10 lists is KiCad. This is an open-source software suite for Electronic Design Automation. The programs handle schematic capture and PCB layout with Gerber output. The suite runs on Windows, Linux and macOS and is licensed under GNU GPL v3.

KiCad is still actively supported. A new release came out earlier this year. The KiCad project is governed by a technical committee made up of the members of a lead development team. The program includes a library for schematic symbols and a built-in schematic symbol editor. It can create PCB layouts with up to 32 copper layers. It also has a push-and-shove router which is capable of routing differential pairs and interactively tuning trace lengths. Included as well is a 3D viewer which you can use to inspect designs by rotating and panning around to inspect details that are difficult to inspect on a 2D view.

It is common to find PCB manufacturers offer free schematic and PCB design software that automatically hooks into that vendor’s manufacturing parameters. That is the case with PCB maker ExpressPCB LLC and its ExpressSCH and ExpressPCB packages. The packages contain Component Manager dialog boxes for selecting components, many of which (such as connectors) include Digi-key part numbers. Drag each component to the desired location on the board. A Snap to grid feature aligns the parts. PCB traces are added by clicking on the pin of a component and dragging the trace to another pin.

If you link your schematic file to the PCB, then the ExpressPCB program highlights the pins that should be wired together in blue. The operator makes changes using standard commands such as Copy, Cut and Paste. Rearrange the parts by dragging them with the mouse. Traces always stay connected to their pins, even when you move things around.

Properties of items in the layout are set by double-clicking. For example, double-click on a trace to change its layer or width. Once a PCB layout is complete, the program tells you exactly how much it costs to have ExpressPCB make the boards.

PCB maker Sunstone Circuits offers a schematic/PCB design package called PCB123. One interesting point about this package is a feature called LiveBOM which claims to say whether or not specific parts on the board are in stock at Digi-Key.

Finally, there are numerous other PCB and schematic packages for free, and they are too numerous to mention them all. The website electroschematics.com reviewed eleven of them which it claims are the “Best of Free PCB Design Software.”