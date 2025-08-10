Hermaphroditic connectors support 16-18 AWG wire with -40 °C to +125 °C operating range

KYOCERA AVX has released the 9288-000 Series hermaphroditic wire-to-wire and wire-to-board connectors for lighting and industrial applications. The two-piece design uses identical mating halves for wire-to-wire connections, reducing BOM complexity, while wire-to-board configurations pair one half with an SMT version.

The connectors feature orange or white glass-filled PBT insulators with plastic latches for mechanical retention. Poke-home contact technology allows tool-free field termination by stripping and inserting wires, with extraction accomplished through twisting and pulling. The contacts use phosphor bronze construction with lead-free tin-over-nickel plating.

Current configurations include 2-4 contacts on 5mm pitch spacing, compatible with 16-18AWG solid or stranded wire. Current ratings are 6A for 18AWG and 7A for 16AWG applications, with voltage ratings of 600VACRMS or DC equivalent. The connectors support 20 mating cycles and three wire replacement cycles.

Operating temperature range extends from -40°C to +125°C. The connectors meet UL approval requirements and RoHS compliance standards. Available packaging includes tape and reel or bulk configurations.