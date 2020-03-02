High-current connector certified to UL 1977

Amphenol Industrial Operations announces that its SurLok Plus line is now certified to UL 1977 in all sizes, including 5.7mm, 8.0mm and 10.3mm.

SurLok Plus is a high current connector designed to meet the needs of energy storage for commercial and residential battery storage systems, as well as electric and hybrid electric vehicles. This quick connect and locking system is available in 3 termination styles including crimp, busbar lug and threaded post.

Used by inverter and power supply manufacturers, SurLok Plus is optimized for battery pack connections from 50 A to 400 A using a touch-safe interface. This robust, low profile, right angle design, RADSOK connector is quick mating and significantly increases amperage while reducing insertion force, temperature rise and voltage drop.

SurLok Plus features a flexible design that accommodates dimensional constraints. It is IP67-rated and comes in both sealed and unsealed versions. The sealed version offers an excellent environmental sealing to protect the system from the elements.