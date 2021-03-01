High-current connectors increase power supply assembly efficiency and service life

TE Connectivity is launching the Dynamic D8000 portfolio of connectors for high-current applications. They are the latest addition to TE’s Dynamic Series, a broad product family that provides solutions ranging from signal level circuitry to power circuit connectivity, in a ruggedized, industrialized package.

“The positive audible locking and keyed housing on all Dynamic Series connectors simplify installation, and reduce installation and maintenance time,” said Bella Jing, product manager at TE Connectivity. “The new D8000 series requires only two positions to carry up to 90 A current for wire-to-board application. This saves space on the PCB, the density of which has become more and more important. The new series also saves time with its crimping contact design, which enables quick plug-and-play installation.”

The new pluggable connectors, available in wire-to-wire and wire-to-board versions, are highly resistant to vibration and shock. They incorporate the audible locking system and unique crimping contact design found on standard Dynamic connectors; both features are intended to drive efficiency in assembly and provide high reliability in use – increasing service life and minimizing application downtime.

Dynamic D8000 connectors carry currents as high as 100 A maximum per pin (wire-to-wire) and 90 A maximum per pin (wire-to-board), making them suitable for power supply systems. Power supply system applications include battery test equipment (BTE) and battery management systems (BMS), factory automation, robotics and more. They have a rated voltage of 1,000 Vac/dc, withstand voltages of up to 3,000 Vac and have a contact retention force in the housing of over 98 N at the receptacle side.