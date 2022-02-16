Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

High-current dual inductors meet AEC-Q200 reliability standards

By

BEC Distribution announced the availability of the new Coilmaster range of Ultra-Small, High-Current Dual Inductors meeting AEC-Q200 Automotive reliability standards, engineered to withstand harsh automotive environments. The new inductors have also attained IATF16949 certification.
 
The inductance range is 0.47uH to 1,000 μH with a rated current of up to 17.9A. The inductors are magnetically shielded and provide low DC. The low coupling of  K > 0.98 ensures minimal cross-talk between inductors. 
 
They are 100% Lead(Pb)-Free and RoHS compliant with high reliability. Applications include parallel, series, dual-inductor, and transformer. 
 
Coilmaster Electronics also manufactures high-quality SMT Power Inductors, high current shielded power inductors, chip inductors, common-mode chokes, and LAN magnetics for the electronics industry.

You may also like:

DesignFast Banner version: 88f388c9