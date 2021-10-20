High-current jumpers handle up to 7 A

Electronic circuits frequently require zero-ohm jumpers for ease of manufacture or to make trace routing easier. Some of these applications require current handling that exceeds the capabilities of general-purpose or high current jumpers.

Stackpole’s HCJ series offers more than double the current rating of comparable high current jumpers. The HCJ current ratings range from 5.8A for the smallest size, up to 70.7A for the 2010 size. This high current handling allows the HCJ to be used for a wide range of high power and high overload applications where other surface mount jumpers may fail. It also allows the use of a single jumper series for all jumper requirements for many electronic end products and markets.

The HCJ is AEC-Q200 qualified and RoHS compliant without exemption. Applications include switching power supplies, VR modules, DC to DC converters in power adapters, battery packs, and chargers, and a wide range of power and battery management implementations.

Pricing for the HCJ depends on the size. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.