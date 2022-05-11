High current metal shunt for hybrid power sources

As power electronics evolve, the requirements for high current, low resistance sensing resistors continue to increase. Emerging applications, such as hybrid power systems, may require high power, high accuracy, and low thermal resistance. These are a difficult combination for many traditional sense resistor technologies. As power electronics evolve, the requirements for high current, low resistance sensing resistors continue to increase. Emerging applications, such as hybrid power systems, may require high power, high accuracy, and low thermal resistance. These are a difficult combination for many traditional sense resistor technologies.

Stackpole’s HCS series provides high power, precise sensing, and low thermal resistance. The HCS offers power ratings up to a 10W rated 5930 size with TCR as low as 50 ppm, and a raised element to improve the thermal footprint of the device and decrease PCB and terminal temperature. Resistance values as low as 0.2 milliohms ensure the high-efficiency sensing in a surface mountable package.

The all-metal construction also provides a very high pulse withstanding superior to that of film or foil on ceramic sense resistor types.

Pricing for the HCS depends on size, tolerance, and resistance value. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.