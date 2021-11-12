High-current-rated MOSFETs target EV apps

Diodes Incorporated has introduced a portfolio of automotive MOSFETs packaged in the space-saving, thermally-efficient TOLL (PowerDI1012-8) package. Capable of operating to 175°C, the 100V-rated DMTH10H1M7STLWQ, and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ, plus the 80V-rated DMTH8001STLWQ MOSFETs occupy 20% less PCB area than the TO263. These devices feature an off-board profile of just 2.4mm. This makes them ideal for use in high-reliability power applications, such as energy recuperation, integrated starter alternators, and DC-DC converters in battery-equipped vehicles.

The TOLL package uses clip bonding to achieve low package resistance and reduced parasitic package inductance enabling the DMTH8001STLWQ, DMTH10H1M7STLWQ, and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ to achieve typical on-resistances of 1.3mΩ, 1.4mΩ, and 1.68mΩ, respectively at a gate drive of 10V. Moreover, the low parasitic package inductance provides improvements in circuit EMI performance.

With a solder contact area that is 50% bigger than the TO263, the TOLL package enables a junction-case thermal impedance of 0.65°C/W, allowing these MOSFETs to handle currents up to 270A. Their tin-plated trapezoidal grooved leads help to facilitate automated optical inspection (AOI) procedures. These MOSFETs are qualified to AEC-Q101, PPAP capable, and are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities.

For 10,000 piece quantities, the DMTH10H1M7STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; the DMTH8001STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; the DMTH10H2M5STLWQ unit cost is $2.00.