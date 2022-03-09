High-current shunt resistors offer a 5-W power rating

Modern electronics utilize current sense resistors for portable power management. As larger and more powerful devices become portable, higher currents and higher power ratings become critical, however, space for any portable electrical device must always be conserved. Modern electronics utilize current sense resistors for portable power management. As larger and more powerful devices become portable, higher currents and higher power ratings become critical, however, space for any portable electrical device must always be conserved.

The HCSM2818 from Stackpole offers a 5-watt continuous power rating to maximize power handling in a given PCB area. The 2818 case size provides superior power handling while minimizing its PCB footprint.

The AEC compliant HCSM2818 offers 1% and 5% resistance tolerances in resistance values of 4, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 milliohms. TCR ranges from 200 ppm for the 4 and 5 milliohm values to 75 ppm for the values 10 ppm and higher.

Pricing for the HCSM2818 varies with tolerance and ranges from $0.40 each for 5% to $0.45 for 1% tolerances. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributor partners for volume pricing.