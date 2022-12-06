High-current voltage suppressor SMDs for DC and SC protection

ProTek Devices has introduced a new series of 10kA bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for circuit protection in DC and AC, telecommunications infrastructure, and other similar industrial applications. These surface mount devices can be connected in a series or in parallel to create very high-capability circuit protection solutions. ProTek Devices has introduced a new series of 10kA bidirectional transient voltage suppressors for circuit protection in DC and AC, telecommunications infrastructure, and other similar industrial applications. These surface mount devices can be connected in a series or in parallel to create very high-capability circuit protection solutions.

The SKCxxxCS series consists of four devices. The SKC-058CS has a reverse stand-off voltage of 58.0 volts, the SKC-066CS is 66.0 volts, the SKC-076CS is 76.0 volts, and the SKC-086CS is 86.0 volts. The devices provide a clamping voltage lower than the avalanche voltage. Thus, any voltage rise due to increased current conduction is contained to a minimum, providing the best possible protection level.

The series features compatibility with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air plus or minus 30kV, contact plus or minus 30kV; with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns; and with 61000-4-5 10kA (surge). They feature 1600 kilowatts of peak pulse power (typical = 8/20 microseconds). Other features include a glass passivated junction and low slope resistance. The series also is RoHS compliant (exemption #7). A datasheet is available with complete feature details.

The series is delivered in an SMTO-218 (tab) package with an approximate weight of just 6.5 grams. It has high-temperature soldering of 260 degrees Celsius for 10 seconds at terminals. The operating and storage temperature is -55 to 150 degrees Celsius.

The SKCxxxCS series is available on tape suffix -T13, in minimum quantities of 400. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, or representative, or directly with ProTek Devices.