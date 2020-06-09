High-density internal ac-dc supplies target medical & dental apps

CUI Inc. announced the addition of four high-density ac-dc power supply series to its medical product family. The VMS-450B, VMS-450B-CF, VMS-450B-CFS, and VMS-450B-CNF offer 450 W of continuous power from compact chassis mount packages. These ac-dc supplies have been designed for space-constrained medical and dental applications where reliability and regulatory compliance are major concerns.

The VMS-450B, VMS-450B-CF, VMS-450B-CFS, and VMS-450B-CNF comply with the medical 60601-1 edition 3.1 safety standards for 2 x MOPP applications and 4th edition EMC requirements. These internal medical power supplies additionally offer 5 Vdc AUX output, power factor correction, and over temperature, over voltage, over current, and short circuit protections.

With an industry-standard 3″ x 5″ footprint and an open frame package, the VMS-450B is ideal for applications with less space and heat management outside of the unit. The VMS-450B-CF, VMS-450B-CFS, and VMS-450B-CNF come in a metal case with various fan configurations for ultimate flexibility;

• VMS-450B-CF – Top Fan

• VMS-450B-CFS – Side Fan

• VMS-450B-CNF – No Fan

• VMS-450B – Open Frame

The VMS-450B, VMS-450B-CF, VMS-450B-CFS, and VMS-450B-CNF are available immediately with prices starting at $150.98 per unit at 10 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI for OEM pricing or modified & custom designs.