High-density miniature connector with chrome-plated surface

ODU is introducing to the market the ODU AMC High-Density with Chrome-Plated surface miniature connector solution design that provides the highest possible number of contacts in the most compact space. This connector solution combines numerous high-density signal configurations and customized versions for power, up to 15 A, and high-speed data transmission.

Thanks to this chrome-plated surface, these connector series are highly robust and can be configured in many different ways, including autoclavable versions, high-density configurations, and a variety of sizes. Additional product features include watertight protection of IP6K8, up to 2 meters, high-speed data transfer capability: USB 3.2 Gen 1×11, USB 2.01 and HDMI1, compact and lightweight.

Applications used in harsh environments are prone to be exposed to extreme mechanical and chemical conditions. The new silicone-overmolded technology in ODU’s complete cable assembly solutions offers an easy to clean, no stick-slip effect and bend protection. This connector solution is ideal for medical, test and measurement, and industrial applications.

ODU USA

www.odu-usa.com