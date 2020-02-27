Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

High-density miniature connector with chrome-plated surface

By

ODU is introducing to the market the ODU AMC High-Density with Chrome-Plated surface miniature connector solution design that provides the highest possible number of contacts in the most compact space. This connector solution combines numerous high-density signal configurations and customized versions for power, up to 15 A, and high-speed data transmission.

ODU-AMC-HD_Chrome-Plated-PRThanks to this chrome-plated surface, these connector series are highly robust and can be configured in many different ways, including autoclavable versions, high-density configurations, and a variety of sizes. Additional product features include watertight protection of IP6K8, up to 2 meters, high-speed data transfer capability: USB 3.2 Gen 1×11, USB 2.01 and HDMI1, compact and lightweight.

Applications used in harsh environments are prone to be exposed to extreme mechanical and chemical conditions. The new silicone-overmolded technology in ODU’s complete cable assembly solutions offers an easy to clean, no stick-slip effect and bend protection. This connector solution is ideal for medical, test and measurement, and industrial applications.

ODU USA
www.odu-usa.com

EE World Online
Follow us on Twitter@eeworldonline
Add us on FacebookEE World Online
Follow us on YouTube YouTube
Add us on Facebook Instagram