High-density, quarter brick dc-dc converters optimized for railway apps

CUI Inc announced the addition of two 75 and 100-watt high-density, quarter-brick dc-dc series to its isolated dc-dc converter line. These new compact products utilize the latest technology, allowing for a much smaller footprint while maintaining high operating efficiency of up to 94%. These converters are additionally designed to meet the latest regulatory requirements for EN 62368-1.

These dc-dc converter models offer a wide input in a more compact quarter-brick package, making it ideally suited for the railway, data, telecom, and industrial applications where a large amount of power is needed in a smaller footprint.