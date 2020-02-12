High-efficiency 600-V superjunction MOSFETs target charger, power adapter apps

Building on superjunction technology innovations and more than 20 years of experience, Infineon Technologies AG broadens its CoolMOS portfolio with the PFD7 product family combining best-in-class performance with state-of-the-art ease of use. The devices are suitable for ultrahigh power-density designs such as chargers and adapters as well as for low-power drives and specific lighting applications.

Robustness and reliability gains together with increased efficiency, minimized switching losses and improved thermal behavior make this product family the ultimate choice for contemporary engineering designs. The CoolMOS PFD7 series supports the key trends of small and light mobile products and energy saving in major home appliances pushing the limits of affordable ultrahigh power-density. The devices are optimized for high efficiency, especially at light-load conditions and still being able to fulfill EMI requirements.

These switches offer best-in-class figures-of-merit R DS(on) x Q RR . The excellent commutation ruggedness is enabled by the integrated fast body diode. The implemented Zener diode supports electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection up to 2 kV. Infineon offers a great variety of R DS(on) values ranging from 125 mΩ to 2000 mΩ. The broad package portfolio makes it easy to select the right parts for design fine-tuning to improve customers’ convenience.

The CoolMOS PFD7 series is now available.