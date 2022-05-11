High-efficiency low-voltage 3-A buck converter targets automotive designs

Diodes Incorporated has introduced the automotive-compliant DIODES AP61300Q and DIODES AP61302Q synchronous buck converters. These 3A-rated devices have a wide input voltage range of 2.4V to 5.5V and address the need for automotive point-of-loads (POLs) that are more streamlined and exhibit increased efficiency levels. They are optimized for use in vehicles’ telematics, ADAS, power and infotainment systems, as well as instrumentation clusters.

Incorporated into each of these buck converters is a 70mΩ high-side power MOSFET and a 50mΩ low-side power MOSFET which together deliver high-efficiency step-down DC-DC conversion. With fast switching speeds supported, much smaller accompanying passives can be specified, thereby reducing the overall bill-of-materials (BOM) and saving space.

Depending on the load conditions, the AP61300Q and AP61302Q can be configured to pulse frequency modulation (PFM) or pulse width modulation (PWM) operating modes (using the enable pin). Their quiescent current (IQ) of 19μA, when in PFM mode, allows them to maintain elevated efficiencies even in light load situations. Furthermore, their low drop-out (LDO) mode permits output voltage regulation to be maintained when the input voltage comes close to the VOUT voltage.

Due to the constant on-time (COT) control functionality that the AP61300Q and AP61302Q both feature, rapid transient response, easy loop stabilization, and low output voltage ripple are all attained, with only minimal external components needed. As a result, much less PCB area needs to be allocated and overall production costs are reduced.

Supplied in SOT563 packages, the AP61300Q and AP61302Q are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, PPAP capable, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. These devices are available at $0.19 in 1000-piece quantities.