High figures of merit characterize 1,200-V Gen 4 SiC FETs

Qorvo announced a next-generation series of 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Field Effect Transistors (FETs) with industry-leading figures of merit in on-resistance. The new UF4C/SC series of 1200V Gen 4 SiC FETs are ideally suited for mainstream 800V bus architectures in onboard chargers for electric vehicles, industrial battery chargers, industrial power supplies, DC/DC solar inverters, as well as welding machines, uninterruptible power supplies, and induction heating applications.

Highlighting the new UF4C/SC series are the following best-in-class SiC FET figures of merit: RDS(on) • A 1.35 mOhm-cm2; RDS(on) • Eoss 0.78 Ohm-uJ; RDS(on) • Coss,tr 4.5 Ohm-pF; RDS(on) • Qg 0.9 Ohm-nC;

All RDS(on) options (23, 30, 53, and 70 milliohms) are offered in the industry-standard 4-lead kelvin source TO-247 package, providing cleaner switching at higher performance levels. The 53 and 70 milliohm devices are also available in the TO-247 3-lead package. This series of parts have excellent reliability, based on the well-managed thermal performance, which is a result of an advanced silver-sinter die attach and advanced wafer-thinning process.

All 1200V SiC FETs are included in FET-Jet Calculator, a free online design tool that allows for instant evaluation of efficiency, component losses, and junction temperature rise of devices used in a wide variety of AC/DC and isolated/non-isolated DC/DC converter topologies. Single and paralleled devices may be compared under user-specified heat-sinking conditions to enable optimum solutions.

Pricing (1000-up, FOB USA) for the new 1200V Gen 4 SiC FETs range from $5.71 for the UF4C120070K3S to $14.14 for the UF4SC120023K4S. All devices are available from authorized distributors.