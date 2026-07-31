High-flex cable targets robotics and automation

Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable has introduced Trex-Onics® high flex single pair ethernet cable for continuous-motion applications in robotics, cable carriers and automated equipment. The cable supports 1 Gbps data transmission up to 40 m and uses finely stranded copper conductors with Ultra-Shield EMI/RFI protection, including tinned copper braid, foil shield and tinned drain wire. A halogen-free, flame-retardant polyurethane jacket provides resistance to abrasion, impact, oil, chemicals and ozone in industrial environments.