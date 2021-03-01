High-frequency 100-nF capacitors improve bypass performance in GaN/GaAs amplifiers

Knowles Precision Devices recently announced the release of a new 100nF capacitor within its V-Series of single-layer capacitors. The 100nF is a high frequency, wire bondable single layer capacitor, making it ideally suited for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are critical.

V-Series single-layer capacitors, including the new 100nF, are designed to offer higher capacitance in a smaller footprint. The 100nF leverages class II dielectric material with X7R characteristics for DC blocking and RF bypassing in a broad frequency range. Additional uses include filtering, tuning, and coupling applications. The 100nF features X7R temperature stability is RoHS compliant and offers the best possible moisture sensitivity level (MSL-1). It has a high capacitance density and can be attached using conductive epoxy or be AuSn solder mounted.

In RF bypassing applications, the 100nF can help eliminate supply line noise. High-frequency monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) amplifiers with broadband gain need to be protected from RF noise on supply lines. Supply noise can mix with RF signals, impacting signal-to-noise ratios and potentially causing spurious output. A bypass capacitor provides an efficient path to the ground for RF energy on the supply line before it enters a gain stage.